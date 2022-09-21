Great simplification pulsing lines

Ep 37  |  Martin Scheringer

Martin Scheringer: "The Growing Threat from Chemical Pollution"

On this episode, Professor of environmental chemistry Martin Scheringer joins Nate. Together, they discuss Scheringer’s most recent paper on PFAS – the ‘forever chemicals, their ubiquity in waterways all over the globe, and their numerous critical health effects.

More broadly, they outline the risks and scenarios of plastic pollution to planetary futures – and what we might do about it. Is it possible to live in a (mostly) plastic free world, and do we really have any other option?

About Martin Scheringer

Martin Scheringer is a professor of environmental chemistry at Masaryk University, Brno, Czech Republic, and works in the research program on Environmental Chemistry and Modeling at RECETOX. He holds a diploma in chemistry from the Johannes-Gutenberg University, Mainz, Germany, and a doctoral degree and a habilitation from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zürich, Switzerland.

Show Notes & Links to Learn More

00:37 – Martin’s works + info

01:03PFAS

02:14 Outside the Safe Operating Space of a New Planetary Boundary for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) – Martin’s newest paper

03:07 Plastic outweighs all animals on earth

03:19 Micro plastics

04:13Health advisory levels for PFAS

04:52PFAS Chemicals move with the water and outgas

05:16All the products PFAS are used for + more 

06:16Plastic containers last 700-800 years, and then once degraded last longer

06:34PFAS never degrade into anything and will never go away

08:30 There are 5,000 chemicals of that type, and up to 300,000 chemicals on the market globally all with different properties and unknown health effects

11:01 – ‘The solution to pollution is dilution

11:08The Graduate

12:45Chemical Health Advisories by the EPA

12:58 These chemicals can lower immune response in babies

13:17 Chemicals can lower sperm counts in men

13:49Health effects of PFAS

14:29Dupont teflon production facility releasing PFAS waste water into open waters

15:42Dark Waters

16:09Endocrine disrupting chemicals

17:45 Increase in non-communicable diseases over the last 15-20 years

18:03Increasing climate effects shown

19:22 Endocrine disruptors on non-humans

19:59The challenge of communicating science

20:45 Metabolic diseases potentially having origins from chemicals

23:00Steep discount rates

24:06Packaged food contains lots of these chemicals

24:10Food Packaging Forum

24:54We create 300 million tons of plastic each year, and half of that is single use plastic

25:35The chemicals added into plastics

25:53PVC, phthalates

27:22All the products that come from a barrel of oil

28:37 Art Berman + TGS Episode

29:09 Plastic takes ~12% of oil production

30:32Negatives of plastic alternatives

33:11500 billion fossil workers added per year

33:35How did people used to live without plastic products?

34:29 Making glass thinner and lighter

34:55 Our supply chains are going to have to localize and regionalize

35:45Nate’s story on The Great Simplification

36:29 Potential of small scale farms feeding everyone in the world

36:40The centrality of fertilizers and pesticides

37:50 Petrochemicals in pharmaceuticals

39:54RoundUp controversyPatrick Moore willing to drink it and then refusing to

41:05 PCBs

41:18PCB damage to whales, Orca found dead on beach with high level of PCBs

42:08Mercury Biomagnification in fish

43:06Average golden retriever in 1950s lived to 15 years old

43:35Prevalence of cancer currently

44:50List of diseases connected to PFOA

46:30Persistent chemicals

47:37Environmental Justice and chemical pollutants

48:46Persistence and Spatial range

49:25Ocean acidification

49:45Chemical stressor effects on animal populations and recent study: Impacts of endocrine disrupting chemicals on reproduction in wildlife and humans

50:18Insect down by 50-70% in mass

51:28 Higher temperatures cause chemicals to outgas more easily

51:51There is very minimal testing of chemicals before they are released as products

56:45The New Car smell is phthalate, flame retardants, EDCs…

58:20Standing stock in the US grows at 2.5-2.8%/year

1:01:27IPCC, IPCC biodiversity, IPCC for chemicals

1:09:06 Fridays for Future

1:11:55Destruction of the Amazon

Where Will Humanity Move When the World Gets Too Hot?With Sunil AmrithThe Great SimplificationEp 192 | Sunil Amrith

In the next 25 years, the International Organization for Migration estimates that one billion people will be displaced from their homes due to climate-related events. From island nations underwater to inland areas too hot and extreme to sustain life, the individuals and communities in these areas will need somewhere new to live. Where will these people go, and how will this mass migration add further pressure to the stability of nations and the world? 

Watch nowAug 27, 2025
How Do You Become Who You Want to Be?With Taylor GuthrieThe Great SimplificationEp 191 | Taylor Guthrie

In this episode, Nate is joined by social neuroscientist Taylor Guthrie to delve into the neuroscience of identity, exploring how the brain constructs a sense of self and the implications for our modern societal challenges. They discuss the role of values and personal narrative in identity formation, the impact of technology and consumerism on self-perception, and the distinction between intrinsic and extrinsic motivation as they relate to purpose and success.

Watch nowAug 20, 2025
The Forgotten Skills of Dying and Grieving WellWith Stephen JenkinsonThe Great SimplificationEp 190 | Stephen Jenkinson

In Western culture, topics surrounding death and dying are often considered taboo and are generally avoided in everyday conversations. But this reluctance to fully acknowledge and integrate death as a natural part of the human experience has rendered us less able to cope with the end of life and less prepared to show up for ourselves and the people around us as we inevitably navigate loss. But what if a more skillful engagement with death and grief could actually offer us a more mindful approach to living?

Watch nowAug 13, 2025

